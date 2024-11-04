Tabu Birthday: Ajay Devgn shares what happens when you don't wish actress on her big day; Kareena Kapoor Khan sends birthday love to her Crew co-star

On November 4, 2024, Tabu turned 53. On the actress’s big day, several Bollywood actors took to social media to wish her well. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and others showered birthday love on her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ajay Devgn dropped a picture of Tabu from their movie Drishyam. Penning a sweet and funny note for her, he wrote, “When you don’t wish Tabu on her birthday. Atta Tabu chi satakliii! Happy Birthday @tabutiful.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her Crew co-star on her 53rd birthday. In her thoughtful note, she said, “Geetuuuu happy birthday sending you love always.” Senior star Urmila Matondkar shared a picture with the birthday girl from an event. Wishing her well, she wrote, “Happy wala birthday dear.”

Sonali Bendre also took to her social media and dropped an old picture from their movie, Hum Saath Saath Hain. Wishing Tabu, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @tabutiful. Sunshine and love your way!” Rakul Preet Singh, who shared the screen with Tabu in the movie De De Pyaar De wished luck to the senior actor.

In her heartfelt note, Singh divulged, “Happy Birthday, Tabu ma’am! Just always be your amazing stunning self. You know I love you and may your birthday be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health, and all the happiness in the world.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the Indian actress is going global, yet again, with her upcoming TV series, Dune: Prophecy.

In an exclusive statement to Pinkvilla, Tabu expressed that she is thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry. “I am looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience through JioCinema.”

For the unknown, Dune: Prophecy is the prequel to the 2021 film Dune. Developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, it also stars Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin among others. The series is scheduled to premiere on November 17, 2024.

