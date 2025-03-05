5 Vijay Varma movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 to enjoy after hectic day at work: Darlings to Murder Mubarak

Vijay Varma did several minor roles before the audience recognized his acting prowess in the 2026 drama film, Pink. Since then, he has been entertaining viewers with some impactful performances. In this article, we take a look at a handful of films of the ace actor that can be enjoyed across multiple OTT platforms.

Here are 5 films of Vijay Varma that can be streamed online:

1. Murder Mubarak

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder Mubarak is one of those entertainers that is packed with drama, romance, multiple twists and turns and a lot of mystery. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel, Club You To Death, the thriller is helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Vijay, the 2024 movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

2. Darlings

Where to watch: Netflix

In Darlings, Vijay played a toxic husband so well that people started hating him. Well, that’s a compliment for an actor! With her directorial debut movie, Jasmeet K. Reen created a masterpiece that should be watched by one and all. Vijay is joined by actors like Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew. Interestingly, this black comedy film is also the first production venture of Bhatt.

3. Lust Stories 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Lust Stories 2 is the second installment of Lust Stories, which features four short film segments helmed by different directors. It features an ensemble cast of actors such as Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Jeniffer Piccinato and others.

4. Monsoon Shootout

Where to watch: Prime Video

Some might not be aware of this action thriller film of Vijay Varma. For the unknown, Monsoon Shootout is directed by Amit Kumar and was originally released at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. After receiving positive reviews, it was made available for the audience four years later. The 2013 movie also features Geetanjali Thapa, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

5. Bamfaad

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, we have Bamfaad, a romantic movie featuring Varma with Aditya Rawal, Shalini Pandey, Jatin Sarna and Sana Amin Sheikh.

