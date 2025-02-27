The Diplomat star John Abraham recalls messaging Vicky Kaushal after Chhaava's success: 'I hope that I could be...'

Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the recently released historical action film is being highly lauded by fans and critics alike. Several Bollywood celebs have also heaped praise on the actor for acing the roles of the Maratha King. In a recent interview, John Abraham revealed that he messaged Kaushal after the record-breaking success of Laxman Utekar’s movie. He also hoped to be one of them who are trying to do good cinema. Read on!

John Abraham was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter India about his upcoming project, The Diplomat. In the chat, the actor spoke about Hindi cinema and how it’s growing. He also celebrated the success of Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava and revealed messaging him after the film’s success.

In the interview, John stated that the last film that’s doing well is Chhaava. “I messaged Vicky. I was so happy for him,” the Ek Villain Returns actor stated, adding that he also sent a message to producer Dinesh Vijan. Further on, Abraham stated that he is happy that the film is doing well because they are getting people back to cinema halls; according to him, these people must be celebrated and thanked.

The Batla House actor-producer also said that he is grateful that there are people like Vicky Kaushal and Dinesh in the industry who are trying to make a change and trying to do good cinema. “I wish, and I hope that I could be one of them,” exclaimed the Force 2 actor, adding that he wishes his film The Diplomat turns out to be a dark horse and makes that change.

Earlier, on February 26, 2025, Triptii Dimri also heaped praise on Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna for the film. Talking to her Instagram Stories, the Animal actress penned, “Every time @vickykaushal09 takes on a role, he gives it his soul… and Chhaava is proof of that once again. It was powerful… intense and truly unforgettable…. super proud of you Vicky. @rashmika_mandanna you lit up every frame with your presence. Effortlessly charming.”

Dimri added, “The hard work and passion of the entire team are visible in every detail. Big cheers to team Chhaava, you guys crushed it. @laxman.utekar #dineshvijan.”

