Chhaava: Triptii Dimri reviews Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical action film; says THIS about their performances

Vicky Kaushal started 2025 with a bang. He got into the skin of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava and impressed the audience. The historical action film is still going strong at the cinema halls with positive reviews flooding social media. Now, his Bad Newz co-star, Triptii Dimri has reviewed the film. Read on!

In just two weeks of its release, Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava recovered the production cost and emerged as a hit at the box office. Scores of cinephiles and critics have been lauding the performances of the cast along with the storyline and the soundtrack. A while ago, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram Stories and heaped praise on the entire team of the historic movie.

Sharing an image of Kaushal’s character from the mass entertainer, the Bad Newz actress penned, “Every time @vickykaushal09 takes on a role, he gives it his soul… and Chhaava is proof of that once again. It was powerful… intense and truly unforgettable…. super proud of you Vicky. @rashmika_mandanna you lit up every frame with your presence. Effortlessly charming.”

Dimri further added, “The hard work and passion of the entire team are visible in every detail. Big cheers to team Chhaava, you guys crushed it. @laxman.utekar #dineshvijan.”

Triptii Dimri reviews Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna’s performances:

While Kaushal surprised the audience with his impactful performance as the Maratha warrior, Rashmika Mandanna also impressed many with her charm as Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Another actor who made fans rub their eyes in astonishment was Akshaye Khanna who portrayed Aurangzeb in the historical action film.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the entertainer also stars actors like Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Alok Nath and many others. While Vicky is enjoying the love that’s coming his way for his first film of the year, he has now resumed shooting for his upcoming film, Love & War.

It's a movie that’s helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy this upcoming project with this impressive star cast.