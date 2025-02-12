The Family Man Season 3: Jaideep Ahlawat calls Manoj Bajpayee-led series' script ‘sundar’; ‘I hope jab vo bahar aaye…’

After wooing fans with his work in Paatal Lok Season 2, Jaideep Ahlawat will soon captivate fans in Manoj Bajpayee led series, The Family Man Season 3. Directed by Raj & DK, the action-thriller series is one of the highly-awaited shows of the year. Meanwhile, the Jewel Thief actor called it his ‘privilege’ to share screen space with Bajpayee and hailed ‘sundar’ script of the show.

During a recent conversation with Connect Cine, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked about his experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee in Family Man Season 3 and his excitement about the show. In response to this, the actor was quick to admit, "Very excited" and called himself "very privileged to work with one of the finest actors of the industry" further adding, "Manoj bhai kamaal hain (Manoj bhai is fanstastic)."

He stated that one learns while performing with him every day and every moment. The Paatal Lok Season 2 actor controlled his excitement stating that he wants to share so much, but he would speak in detail once the show gets released.

Jaideep raised fans’ anticipation stating, "but definitely sundar script, ache log, achi direction aur jo mera excitement tha Manoj bhai ke saath kaam karne ka vo bahut kamaal ka tha aur hai abhi bhi. So I hope... jab vo bahar aaye to sabko dekhne mein maza aaye...kya ho raha hai (beautiful script, great people and good direction and my excitement level to work with Manoj bhai was and is too great. So I hope when the show releases, everybody enjoys and be like what’s happening)!"

In addition to this, he was further asked if the large scale of production in shows like Paatal Lok Season 2 and The Family Man Season 3 is flattering. Ahlawat mentioned that it is not flattering, but one feels lucky about witnessing how so much is being created to enhance their characters and to make them relatable.

The shoot of the series was wrapped up recently and directed by Raj & DK, the upcoming action thriller series is expected to premiere around Diwali 2025 on Prime Video.

The first season of The Family Man was released on Prime Video in late 2019 which was followed by its second season in 2021 that also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu.