THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar took his Brother co-star Sidharth Malhotra by surprise with THIS hilarious prank

Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starred together in the movie Brothers. Although the film didn’t receive much critical acclaim, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Malhotra to work with Khiladi Kumar. In a past interview, Akshay humorously recounted a guard prank he played on his co-star, which left both of them in fits of laughter.

During an appearance on Komal Nahata’s show, Akshay and Sid recalled the prank, and Sid revealed, “Toh hum action sequence kar rahe the and he gave me a guard to wear for safety, fir mai apna pehen ke aaya.”

Adding to this, the interviewer said, “Don’t tell me guard gayab kar diya," to which both Kumar and Malhotra burst into laughter and responded, “Arre haan, kuch aisa hi hua.”

Sid continued, “Toh shot khatam hua and hum wrestling kar rahe the. Jaise hi cut bola, sir (Akshay Kumar) ne guard nikala. Maine dekha unke haath mein and mai check kar raha tha, par wo guard andar hi tha. I was like, ye kya hua, and unke haath mein dusra tha.” The duo then burst into laughter again.

In an old chat with NDTV, Sidharth admitted that he felt nervous and scared upon learning that he would have to fight Bollywood's action star, Akshay Kumar, in Brother. He shared that he was anxious when he signed on for the movie, acknowledging their admiration for Akshay's action work. Once he realized that a fight scene with Akshay was part of the climax, he felt a bit intimidated.

Despite his initial fears, Sidharth motivated himself to take on the challenge. He explained that to perform convincingly, one needs time to prepare, and he dedicated himself to the role. For four months, he focused solely on training as a fighter, hitting the gym, and following a diet to gain weight.

The team fully utilized Akshay's expertise throughout the project. Sidharth explained that they benefited from Akshay’s knowledge of safety protocols, understanding which actions would look impressive on screen.

He mentioned that they had a great time working with him and learned a lot, particularly appreciating his effective time and team management behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

