THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan suggested Parineeti Chopra not to be 'too natural' onscreen; here's why

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood veteran who has gone through the highs and lows of life to reach where he is today. Hence, when he gives any professional or personal life advice, youngsters like Parineeti Chopra are bound to keep it close to their hearts. Hence, when the actress arrived in an interview with Sidharth Malhotra, she revealed that King Khan once suggested her not to be 'too natural' onscreen. Read on!

Back in 2019, Sidharth Malhotra joined Parineeti Chopra for an interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion Studios. As they spoke about their movie Jabariya Jodi, the actress went down memory lane and recalled the professional advice Shah Rukh Khan once gave her during an event. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress stated that she was at a party with SRK which was also attended by her co-star Sidharth.

While she was talking to King Khan, he said something like “Sometimes it’s wrong to be too natural on screen.” Elaborating on it, Chopra stated that it’s like people think that they feel assured or feel the character or the performance. But it is not necessarily translating on screen. This is why, sometimes actors have to put their acting game on.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl debutant further stated that even senior actor and acting coach Anupam Kher told her the same thing. So, that’s when she realized that there is something called filmy acting which means that there is a little more than what one would feel. “Where I always thought that if I am feeling it or I am being natural or casual, it’s enough, but sometimes it’s not,” Parineeti divulged.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pari is currently working on an untitled project. A couple of days ago, she dropped several inside glimpses from the sets of her next film. Talking to the captions, the actress expressed, “December you really Decembered! Shot my film in goa, pune and bombay. Delhi winter for 2 days. Fell ill on set, but did night shifts. Sri lanka with my team. Some soul healing with R. Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again.”

On the other hand, Shah Rukh will be sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut film, King.

