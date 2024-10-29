‘Triptii Dimri is going to shock everyone with her role’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reveals Anees Bazmee: ‘Will look really good with Kartik Aaryan’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 1, bringing together a stellar cast with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Director Anees Bazmee has hinted at a surprising twist, sharing that her performance will leave audiences astonished. He also mentioned that her on-screen chemistry with Kartik promises to be impressive.

In a conversation with News 18, Anees Bazmee revealed that while the trailer may suggest one thing, Triptii Dimri role is far more substantial and is essential to the twists in the storyline. He shared that originally, the team considered other actors for this part, but casting her turned out to be a brilliant choice.

The director added that he’s not just there for a few musical sequences—her character and performance will leave viewers astonished, revealing depths to her role that no one would expect. He said, “She’s going to shock everyone with her role and performance. They’re sure to say, ‘Achcha, iss tarah hai unka role? Humne toh kabhi socha hi nahi tha.’"

Anees noted that while talent and hard work are crucial, success often requires a touch of luck. Triptii, however, brings a rare blend of qualities—she’s not only talented and dedicated but also brings warmth and charm to the set, he said.

Her natural fit with Kartik Aaryan became clear to Anees after meeting her, making her an ideal choice for the role. Anees Bazmee said, "When Triptii came to my mind and then I met her, I realised that she’ll look really good with Kartik."

He mentioned that Triptii wasn’t initially the first choice, as they had to consider several factors. Eventually, though, she came to mind unexpectedly, sparking the thought that she might just be the perfect fit for the role.

Triptii’s casting actually came about as Anees brainstormed fresh faces who hadn’t yet worked with Kartik, aiming to bring a new on-screen dynamic to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, after seeing the results, the entire team feels that she was a perfect choice. Her performance has left them convinced that no one else could have brought the same spark to the role, and her presence on screen is both striking and captivating.

Anees also praised Triptii’s work in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, acknowledging that her rising popularity is the result of steady progress and dedication over the years. He noted that her journey wasn’t one of instant fame; rather, her success has been built on a solid foundation of hard work across several projects.

Over the past seven to eight years, she has consistently delivered impressive performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala, steadily carving out a name for herself in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, released on October 11, 2024, where she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao as a 90s-era married couple.

The film also featured notable performances from Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania in key roles. Up next, Triptii is set to appear in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

