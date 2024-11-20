Tusshar Kapoor Birthday: When Golmaal actor shared if his co-stars Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi had issues with his character stealing limelight

Tusshar Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, celebrates his birthday today, November 20, 2024. On this occasion, let's throwback to the moment when the Golmaal actor revealed his co-stars Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi's reaction to him stealing the limelight in some scenes from the film, which eventually turned out to be a game-changer for him.

Tusshar Kapoor began his career in 2001 and has worked in several films and web series. However, his role as Lucky in the Golmaal franchise surpassed them all in popularity, and many fans still recognize him with that character. However, when the role was first offered to him, he was skeptical about doing it.

However, in an interview with First Post, the actor revealed that Arshad Warsi had predicted and always knew 'Lucky' would become immensely popular. Sharing the same, he said, "Yes, he said this right when we started the franchise over a decade ago. Arshad said, 'Mark my words, this character will be a surprise packet.'"

Despite his impressive role and flawless performance, Golmaal has been a multi-starrer film franchise. So, Kapoor feels that a significant reason for the same is how his co-stars Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, who are big actors, gave space to him and never had any qualms about his role taking the spotlight in some scenes.

Advertisement

He said, "People like this character because of the space he gets to show his craziness, and that's only because of my co-stars. They have never had an issue letting my character steal the limelight in certain places."

Apart from explaining the situation, Tusshar also discussed his admiration for co-star Ajay Devgn. Kapoor mentioned that the actor is generous and works professionally, where every other actor gets enough space. He said, "Ajay Devgn is the biggest star, but he is such a secure person. He gives freedom to every actor and lets their characters flourish."

In addition, he praised co-star Arshad Warsi for his perfect comic timing and ability to create a positive work environment. He explained, "It also goes on to show how generous Arshad is. He is such a talented and comic hero on his own."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty recently announced that he will next work on Golmaal 5 before making any more cop universe movies with Ajay Devgn playing the lead role again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tusshar Kapoor admits being written off maximum times and facing constant scrutiny despite coming from film family: ‘Was put to the test...’