Ulajh actress Janhvi Kapoor opens up on navigating male egos; says, 'When you’re in a room full of powerful men and...'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released Ulajh. Amid this, the actress discussed various topics and opened up about navigating male egos. She said that she does not think navigating egos is just an actor thing but a female thing.

Speaking to Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about navigating male egos in the film industry. Refusing it is just an actor thing, the actress thinks that it is a female thing.

Ulajh actress said, "I don’t think you, as a man, have thought about it. I hope I don’t make this girl feel bad with my actions. I know that as a man and a good person, you’re aware that you don’t want that to happen, right? I don’t want to make anyone feel bad, either. But I don’t think you’ve ever had to be cognizant of the fact that if I hurt her ego, there will be repercussions."

She further shared that during the course of her readings for Ulajh, as she was going through the script and the scenes, she realized how much of an everyday challenge this is for women.

"When you’re in a room full of powerful men and you have something to say that you know, objectively, makes more sense than anything anyone else is saying, you have to be mindful of how you put it across without seeming like a dedh shaani," Janhvi said.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently grabbing the headlines due to the release of her song Chuttamalle from the upcoming movie Devara: Part 1 co-starring Jr. NTR.

On August 7, 2024, Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the shooting of her song Chuttamalle. She stunned in a white outfit as she shot for her scenes. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “BTS (kissing face emoji). #Devara 27th September.”

Her beau Shikhar Pahariya showered Janhvi with praises, saying, “Wow who is this goddess.” Shanaya Kapoor also complimented her using heart-eye emojis. Bosco Martis, who has choreographed the dance steps of Chuttamalle, said, “How cool.”

Meanwhile, the cast of Devara: Part 1 includes Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is slated to release on the big screens on September 27.

