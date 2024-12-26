Varun Dhawan accepts he was jealous of Sidharth Malhotra during Student of the Year: ‘Mera dream jo hai…’

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with the movie Student of the Year. In a previous interview, the former’s father, David Dhawan, disclosed that his son was insecure of Sidharth. Varun recently opened up about the same and accepted that he was jealous of his co-star. He recalled thinking whether his dream would just remain a dream.

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Varun Dhawan revealed why he was jealous of Sidharth Malhotra during Student of the Year. He said that Sidharth was tall, wide, and good-looking. SOTY being a two-hero film made Varun feel that the audience will only watch his amazing and good-looking co-star. He recalled thinking, “Mujhe notice bhi karenge ya nahi? Mera dream jo hai, dream reh jayega (Will people even notice me or not? My dream will only stay a dream).”

Varun Dhawan shared that the ‘negativity’ around nepotism had also begun by that time. The actor further mentioned that he didn’t have a plan before coming to the industry and thought that he was deserving due to his hard work. However, he said that people were saying something else. VD stated, “The reception has not always been flowery.” He revealed that he has fought a lot and will keep doing the same.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny star added that he had to fight during that time through his work and acting. Varun expressed that the perception of the people broke when his movies worked. When told that his father gave him work after that, VD replied, “Unhone baad mein hi diya na, par mai kitna bhi bol lun, logon ko alag hi lagega (He gave it only later, but no matter how much I say, people will feel differently).”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has many exciting projects in his lineup. He will be seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to release on April 18, 2025. Border 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, No Entry 2, and Bhediya 2 are also among his upcoming movies.

