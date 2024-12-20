Varun Dhawan reveals he always 'stands up' when Salman Khan calls him; says 'phone aayega main khada ho jaata hu'

Varun Dhawan has often revealed how he looks up to Salman Khan, a good friend of his father, David Dhawan. Recently, Varun revealed an interesting anecdote from his bond with Salman and shared that he always stands up immediately when he receives a call from the actor out of respect.

In a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Varun Dhawan shared an amusing and heartfelt anecdote about his bond with superstar Salman Khan. The Bhediya actor revealed that he has a unique habit of standing up whenever he gets a call from Salman Khan, regardless of the situation.

He explained, "Jab bhi Salman Bhai ka phone aata hai toh mai khada ho jata hu. Matlab, literally main jaha pe bhi hu." (Whenever I receive a call from Salman Khan, I stand up whenever I am."

He added that there have been many incidents when he talks about the superstar with someone, and his phone rings. Surprisingly, the call was from Khan, and this coincidence happened to him two or three times.

Dhawan cited an example and shared that if he is in the middle of narration and a filmmaker narrates his script to him, he will immediately stand up whenever he receives a call from Khan. Consequently, even the director wonders what happened.

The Badlapur actor shared, “Director bhi mujhe dekhta hai ki isko kya ho gaya. But it's just out of love and respect," (Director watches me and wonders what happened to me.)

Varun Dhawan shared that while growing up in the 90s, he watched films of Govinda and Salman Khan, who extensively worked with his father and they have left a lasting influence on him.

On the work front, the actor has Sunny Deol starrer Border 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, and No Entry 2 co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi. The film is scheduled to be released on Eid 2025.

