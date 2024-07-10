Vicky Kaushal admits feeling like receiving an Oscar after Hrithik Roshan complimented him for Tauba Tauba: ‘I’m a baaraati dancer’

The internet is currently obsessing over Vicky Kaushal’s recent track from Bad Newz Tauba Tauba. Be it Karan Aujla and the actor’s rocking collaboration or his killer hook step, everything has hit the right chords amongst fans. Everyone here is trying to get that step that the Manmarziyaan star has just effortlessly nailed it. Well, the actor recently received a compliment from Hrithik Roshan himself after watching him dance and now Katrina Kaif’s hubby has finally opened up about it.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Hrithik Roshan complimenting his dance step

Talking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal admitted that the Tauba Tauba hook step is actually very easy. When Anupama asked him about Hrithik Roshan’s comment on the song and called it ‘Michelin star equivalent’, the Chaava star instantly stopped her and said that his comment was much more than that and called it that it is his Oscar. Adding further he said that it means a lot to him.

“I have been one of those kids who ever since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had come, since then just admired him too much not just for his dancing but just for the sheer hard work he gives into his art and the hunger that he has for his work. I really feel very inspired by him,” said Vicky.

For the unversed, when Vicky Kaushal had dropped the video of Tauba Tauba on his Instagram, the War 2 star took to the comments section and reacted, “Well done, man, love the style.”

Vicky Kaushal on his dancing style in Tauba Tauba

Talking about his dancing, Vicky admitted that he had the urge to dance like this on the screen for quite a few years. He said that he was glad to have gotten this opportunity. He also stated that this is the first time that he got to do something like this which is more swaggy and more classy so it was fun.

Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s approval

When asked about Katrina Kaif’s reaction, Vicky said that when his wife Katrina Kaif approved of this song, it came as a big relief for him. He further called himself a ‘baaraati dancer’ and admitted that he isn’t a trained dancer.

More about Bad Newz

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles. Neha Dhupia, who is also featured in the movie, will play a pivotal role in it. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is scheduled to be released on July 19.

Bad Newz is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

