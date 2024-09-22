Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video helmer Raaj Shaandilyaa calls Triptii Dimri ‘International Crush’; recalls celebrating Animal’s success on sets

Triptii Dimri became the national crush after her stint in Ranbir Kapoor-led movie, Animal last year. Her stardom rose manifold with people wanting to see more of her on the big screen. But even before the audience saw her performance as Zoya in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga actioner, she had joined the team of Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Hence, the team of the upcoming comedy film was able to celebrate her success on the sets.

During an interaction with Zoom, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video helmer Raaj Shaandilyaa stated that today, Triptii Dimri has become an ‘International Crush’. He revealed that they signed the actress for the upcoming movie before Animal was released. While he didn’t expect her to become an overnight sensation, he was sure that the audience would love her for what she has done in Animal. He further added that they celebrated the success of Ranbir Kapoor’s film on the sets of VVKWWV and successfully wrapped up the movie. “Every day on set was like a celebration. We never got bored working with the same people each day,” Raaj told the publication.

The filmmaker also took the opportunity to praise Triptii Dimri and her acting skills. Shaandilyaa divulged that the Qala actress has the hunger to do something new every day. Hence, they gave her a character in the film that she has never done in her career till now. When the audience watches the film, they will realize that her character, Vidya, should be celebrated. He concluded by saying that while her skill is reflected in the trailer, her work in the movie is several times better.

For the uninformed, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is bankrolled by T-Series Films, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films In Association with Kathavachak Films. The romantic comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao as the male lead, along with actors like Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kalsekar and others with several stars making special appearances. The entertainer will be theatrically released on October 11, 2024.

