Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 FINALE PROMO: Jigra actor Alia Bhatt dedicates THIS song to Abhishek Kumar; leaves everyone in splits

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is soon going to conclude. The show will soon telecast the grand finale episode, which is said to be quite entertaining. As per the show's new promo, Alia Bhatt will dedicate a special song to the show's finalist, Abhishek Kumar.

As per the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show host, Rohit Shetty, is seen surprising Abhishek Kumar by blindfolding him. As Kumar removes his blindfold, he sees Alia Bhatt in front of him. He gets mesmerized by seeing the beautiful actress and asks her if he can touch her to believe her presence and the petite actress obliges.

Furthermore, Bhatt tells Kumar she wants to dedicate a song to him. As Kumar anticipates a romantic number, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai song plays as Vedang Raina from Jigra enters the stage.

When Kumar hears the song, he reacts in a way that surprises everyone, showing the strong bond among the co-contestants. The stage is filled with laughter as Abhishek gets pranked, further strengthening their camaraderie.

The channel released yet another exciting promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, in which Alia Bhatt took charge as a Police Inspector from Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop universe. She interrogated a few notorious contestants of the season, including Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, and Karan Veer Mehra.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Bharti Singh will also be seen adding her charm in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale.

For the uninitiated, in the previous week Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Abhishek Kumar defeated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, and Sumona Chakravarti to secure a place in the Top 5 finalists. The trio joined Karan Veer Mehra and Shalin Bhanot who previously won the ticket to finale.

