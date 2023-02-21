Walkers & Co. Tour brings John Legend and Raja Kumari together for an iconic experience in India

Walkers & Co. Tour has announced that the music concert will be held in India on the 4th and 5th of March 2023. Walkers & Co., by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, celebrating collective progress through collaboration.

Today, the platform announced a first-of-its-kind musical tour coming to Mumbai and Gurugram. Walkers & Co. is bringing John Legend, the award winning singer, to India on a music tour for the first time ever. He will be joined by Raja Kumari, an Indian rapper who is known for her bold and fearless music. The platform also launched an anthem called Keep Walking with the duo in December 2022.

When and where John Legend and Raja Kumari will perform

On 4th March, the tour will kickstart at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. Later, the renowned artists will head to Gurugram on 5th March at A DOT by GNH. The musical tour will mark the onset of many such culturally bold acts to come out of Walkers & Co., a platform that provides a space for individuals and communities to create work that is progressive, inclusive, and always pushing society forward.

Expressing his excitement to be performing for his Indian fans for the first time, John Legend shared, "Music has the power of stirring people and inspiring change. It has the power to make a person see the light ahead and keep walking. I have always wanted to visit and bring my music to fans in India, a land reverberating with positivity and so much potential. To do that with a platform such as Walkers & Co. that celebrates collaboration, co-creation and community is the perfect way to do it. See you soon India!"

The Walkers & Co. Tour will bring alive the spirit of ‘Keep Walking’, a two-word phrase that acts as a rallying cry for a community of Walkers who are self-driven towards championing sustainability and inclusion.