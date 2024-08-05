WATCH: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani and others attend Farah and Sajid Khan's mom Menka Irani's prayer meet

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s mother, Menka Irani, sadly passed away at the age of 79 on July 26. According to a report published in Indian Express, she had been ailing for quite some time. Several celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others, visited Farah's house to pay their last respects.

Today, August 4, a prayer meeting was organized in remembrance of Menka Irani at Zoya Akhtar's house. From Farah and Ananya Panday to Karan Johar, several celebrities attended the meet.

Videos posted on Instagram show Farah Khan and Sajid Khan leaving Zoya's house after attending their late mother's prayer meeting,

Ananya Panday arrived at Zoya's house wearing a black tee and jeans. Shanaya Kapoor and her mother, Maheep Kapoor, also were present. Not only them but also Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Kabir Khan, and others were clicked at Zoya's house as they attended the prayer meeting.

Take a look:

On August 4, Sajid Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared his precious childhood photograph with his late mother, Menka Irani. In the image, his mother is seen wrapping her arm around the filmmaker’s shoulder while the duo flashes adorable smiles for the picture.

Sharing the post, Sajid expressed with a heavy heart, "Still can’t believe you are gone…love u forever mummy…" He also added Olivia Erla O Byrne’s song Mother Of Mine in the background.

Advertisement

On July 12, Farah and Sajid celebrated their mother's 76th birthday. Sharing a heartwarming note, the Om Shanti Om director had written, "We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom!"

She added, "Today’s a good day to come back home (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u(accompanied by a red-heart emoji)" Meanwhile, Sajid penned, "Happy Birthday mummy…"

Rest in peace, Menka Irani!

ALSO READ: Sajid Khan mourns loss of 'mummy' Menka Irani and drops emotional post: 'Still can't believe you are gone'