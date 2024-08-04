BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan make trendy appearance as they step out for brunch on Friendship Day

While the Bollywood industry has seen many good friendships break, a few bonds are still going quite strong. One of them is Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Those who know know that Ananya and Suhana have been close friends since childhood. Chunky Pandey’s daughter has been in the industry for quite a long time now, but Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has finally debuted with The Archies and received a lot of appreciation.

On this Friendship Day, the BFFs were spotted enjoying brunch. They were accompanied by Ananya’s little sister. The BFFs looked super summer-friendly in their attire. If you also want some tips on how to beat the heat in style, read on.

Suhana Khan’s flowery dress

Suhana Khan was recently papped in the city in a summery and breezy multi-colored floral print dress with noodle straps. The flowy dress hugged her bust area like a dream, giving depth to her figure. She accessorized the look with a pair of dainty ear studs, beige brown flat shoes, and a beige handbag.

It seems the actress completed her look with a dewy makeover, as she didn’t want to go overboard with it and sweat out her makeup. Suhana probably added a lot of sunscreen, accentuating the look with defined brows, mascara, and a pink-tinted lip shade. She tied her hair in a neat casual bun with a claw clip.

Ananya Panday’s co-ord set

Ananya Panday’s look is perfect for a beach vacation. The Liger actress wore a blue striped co-ord set, including an oversized shirt, which she kept unbuttoned, and shorts. She paired it with a white cropped round tee underneath. Ananya teamed up the look with beige flats, a blue bag, and sunglasses.

For makeup, the actress seems to have used sunscreen, a dewy skin tint, lots of blush, little defined brows, and a pink nude lip shade. She completed the look by keeping her hair open.

Aren’t the actresses giving out best friend goals in their separate fashion choices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

