WATCH: How Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday with her loved ones; inside video goes viral

On July 18th, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday. The Bollywood beauty who has established herself as a global icon celebrated the day with her loved ones. She enjoys an immense fan following, and her fans were eagerly waiting for a sneak peek into the celebration. A video capturing the memorable occasion has gone viral, showcasing the actress doing a happy dance while surrounded by loved ones singing the birthday song. The video shows the actress surely had a good time ringing in her 41st birthday.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen radiating happiness and excitement as she joyfully dances to the rhythm of the celebrations. The Citadel star wore a black jumpsuit and had her hair tied in a bun. A happy birthday hairband can also be seen on her crown. Although the source of the video remains a mystery, it has provided a glimpse into the private celebration of Priyanka Chopra's 41st birthday. The heartfelt display of joy and the loving presence of her close ones have undoubtedly made the occasion even more memorable for the global superstar. Fans were delighted to see the video and they dropped birthday wishes in the comment section. Others also shared how happy Priyanka looks in the video.

Take a look at the video of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations here:

Nick Jonas's birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Taking to his Instagram, Nick Jonas dropped a romantic picture with wife-actress Priyanka Chopra. Nick penned a beautiful message too as he wished on her 41st birthday. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." In the picture, the couple can be seen enjoying their time on a cruise ship. For the photoshoot, Priyanka wore a printed maxi dress and Nick opted for a blue sleeveless tee.

