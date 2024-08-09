WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone stuns in new haircut; fan says ‘Well, if I were Ranveer, I would have…’

Deepika Padukone is preparing for the arrival of her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The pregnancy glow on her has been unmissable during her appearances in the past few months. Deepika recently got a new haircut, and the fans couldn’t stop gushing over the mum-to-be’s beauty. One fan even amusingly commented that if they were Ranveer, they would have left work and gone to the actress.

Today, Deepika Padukone’s hair stylist took to Instagram and shared a reel with glimpses of her new haircut. Dressed in a yellow and white striped shirt, the Pathaan actress flaunted her freshly cut and styled hair with golden highlights from all profiles. Her shining wristwatch was also visible in the video.

The caption of the post read, “Unforgettable Hair unforgettable You (woman getting haircut emojis).”

Have a look at the post!

Fans showcased their appreciation for Deepika's look in the comment section. One person said, "Well, if I were Ranveer, I would have left work and gone to her. She is very beautiful and charming. Thank you for the video."

A user wrote, "Ufffffffffffffff...she is so pretty like so so pretty!! Her haircut is just enhancing her beauty!!" while another stated, "I'm absolutely in love with this haircut, it's so beautiful & DP is looking so gorgeous. Amazing!"

One netizen exclaimed, "omg now that's what we call a perfect hair day," and another commented, "Omg that volume those layers that color. everything is just on point." A comment read, "Gorgeousness of this world @deepikapadukone," many others conveyed their admiration with red hearts, fire, and heart-eye emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced in February 2024 that they were expecting their first baby in September. Many celebrities from the film industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and more, extended their warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of her film Singham Again. She will star as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Universe movie. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on the festival of Diwali.

