WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out with Neetu Kapoor as they visit their under-construction house

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to move to their dream home with their daughter Raha Kapoor very soon. The couple often gets spotted visiting their under-construction house. Likewise, today, August 1, they visited the site with Neetu Kapoor and in the video. They visited the site in their new car.

A recent video on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visiting the site of their under-construction house. They were accompanied by Neetu Kapoor. The video also captures them returning after checking the site. Inside the car, Neetu Ji and Alia were sitting in the back seat.

The veteran actress wore a white and pink outfit while Alia chose black attire. On the other hand, the Animal actor also donned a black outfit and a cap.

The Hindustan Times recently reported that the construction work of their new house is in full swing and the couple might move to the house in the coming months.

The publication quoted a source saying, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to. In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year.”

Advertisement

It’s also reported that Alia Bhatt is ‘overlooking the decor of the place’ which holds an emotional significance to the family and also mentioned that the entire family is excited to move to this new space with the little munchkin.

“Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her,” added the insider.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia both have a handful of projects. The Barfi actor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The second film also stars his wife Alia. On the other hand, apart from Love & War, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will be seen in Jigra and Alpha.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out with daughter Raha to see their under-construction house; trio visits site in new car