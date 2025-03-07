Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty have ‘grand’ entry scenes in comic caper; Firoz A Nadiadwallah drops BIG update on shoot

Welcome To The Jungle is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies. Akshay Kumar is set to return to the popular Welcome franchise with this comic caper. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah recently opened up about Akshay and Suniel Shetty’s ‘grand’ entry scenes in the film. He also dropped a major update on the shooting and revealed that 70 percent of it was finished.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Firoz A. Nadiadwallah shared that the shooting of Welcome To The Jungle was 70 percent complete. He said that they are aiming for a 2025 release. The producer lauded Akshay Kumar and director Ahmed Khan for their support. He stated that he didn’t have to do much since both of them were there.

Nadiadwallah further spilled some beans on the climax and the introduction sequences in the movie. He said that they were planning the climax on a grand scale. He added, “Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have grand introductory scenes.” The filmmaker mentioned that Akshay and Suniel will have separate entries and promised that they would give the audience ‘goosebumps.’ “Some people in the industry would wonder, ‘Why didn't we think of this?’” he said.

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah praised the hard work of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. He revealed that Suniel had some hilarious scenes with Arshad Warsi in the movie.

Regarding the shooting, the producer disclosed that it will be wrapped in around two or three months. He concluded by saying that their vision was to make a ‘movie’ and not a ‘film.’ “A movie is made from the heart aur film jeb se (from the pocket),” he added.

Welcome To The Jungle was officially announced in 2023. The cast includes stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more. They were seen performing a cappella in the announcement video.

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.