What to watch in October 2024: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra to Ananya Panday’s CTRL; 7 movies and series releasing THIS month
If you aren’t sure of the films and web shows that should be watched in October 2024, then here’s a comprehensive list to make your life easy.
October 2024 is about to commence and filmmakers have already flooded the audience with enough content to keep them entertained the entire month. From Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's action-thriller Jigra to Ananya Panday’s CTRL, there are numerous films and web series that will leave cinema enthusiasts with plenty of options. However, if you’re not yet familiar with what’s coming up in the next 31 days, there's no need to worry!
Glance at 7 movies/web shows to watch in October 2024:
1. Jigra
- Release Date: October 11, 2024
- Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda, Akanksha Ranjan, Rahul Ravindran
- Director: Vasan Bala
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Where to Watch: Theaters
Jigra is a story about a sister who is willing to go to great lengths to protect her brother. This Indian Hindi-language action thriller film is directed by Vasan Bala. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead roles.
2. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
- Release Date: October 11, 2024
- Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Shehrawat, Archana Puran Singh
- Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to Watch: Theaters
The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer revolves around the relationship and the reputation of a newly married couple are jeopardized when their private video CD is stolen. The narrative follows their tumultuous journey to retrieve the CD, as they encounter a series of unforeseen challenges along the way.
3. CTRL
- Release Date: October 4, 2024
- Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Sucheta Trivedi, Samit Gambhir
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch: Netflix
CTRL starring Ananya Panday delves into the pressing question of how much of ourselves we should share online in a world where data is the ultimate power. It raises concerns about the potential consequences of losing control over that information. Vikramaditya elaborated that his film aims to highlight the darker aspects of social media and how the dopamine hits from likes and favorites can affect individuals.
4. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani
- Release Date: October 4, 2024
- Star Cast: Aditya Seal, Sunny Singh, Pranutan Bahl, Sammy Jonas Heaney
- Director: Hardik Gajjar
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema
This romantic comedy explores themes of love and identity, following the journey of two men (Aditya Seal and Sunny Singh) striving to stay together in a world that questions and challenges their relationship.
5. The Tribe
- Release Date: October 4, 2024
- Star Cast: Alaviaa Jaaferi, Alfia Jafry, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alanna Panday and Hardik Zaveri
- Director: Aneesha Baig
- Genre: Reality
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Karan Johar backed series The Tribe is scheduled to premiere on OTT in October 2024. The show features Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, alongside other Indian influencers. The reality series follows the girls as they live, travel, and create content together.
6. The Signature
- Release Date: October 4, 2024
- Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudary, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor
- Director: Gajendra Ahire
- Genre: Emotional
- Where to Watch: Zee5
The Signature, directed by Gajendra Ahire, is an emotional drama that narrates the story of a man (played by Anupam Kher) who struggles to save his ailing wife. However, his world is turned upside down by an unexpected twist that shatters his hope.
7. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3
- Release Date: October 18, 2024
- Star Cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha
- Director: Aneesha Baig
- Genre: Reality
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has captivated audiences in its first two seasons and is now set to return with its third installment, titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Produced by Karan Johar, the show’s new poster features the seven women dressed in glamorous outfits.
ALSO READ: New mom Deepika Padukone is 'desperately looking for' her hubby; Ranveer Singh, where are you at? SEE super funny post