What to watch in October 2024: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra to Ananya Panday’s CTRL; 7 movies and series releasing THIS month

October 2024 is about to commence and filmmakers have already flooded the audience with enough content to keep them entertained the entire month. From Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's action-thriller Jigra to Ananya Panday’s CTRL, there are numerous films and web series that will leave cinema enthusiasts with plenty of options. However, if you’re not yet familiar with what’s coming up in the next 31 days, there's no need to worry!

Glance at 7 movies/web shows to watch in October 2024:

1. Jigra

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda, Akanksha Ranjan, Rahul Ravindran

Director: Vasan Bala

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Theaters

Jigra is a story about a sister who is willing to go to great lengths to protect her brother. This Indian Hindi-language action thriller film is directed by Vasan Bala. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead roles.

2. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Shehrawat, Archana Puran Singh

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Theaters

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer revolves around the relationship and the reputation of a newly married couple are jeopardized when their private video CD is stolen. The narrative follows their tumultuous journey to retrieve the CD, as they encounter a series of unforeseen challenges along the way.

3. CTRL

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Sucheta Trivedi, Samit Gambhir

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

CTRL starring Ananya Panday delves into the pressing question of how much of ourselves we should share online in a world where data is the ultimate power. It raises concerns about the potential consequences of losing control over that information. Vikramaditya elaborated that his film aims to highlight the darker aspects of social media and how the dopamine hits from likes and favorites can affect individuals.

4. Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Aditya Seal, Sunny Singh, Pranutan Bahl, Sammy Jonas Heaney

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

This romantic comedy explores themes of love and identity, following the journey of two men (Aditya Seal and Sunny Singh) striving to stay together in a world that questions and challenges their relationship.

5. The Tribe

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Alaviaa Jaaferi, Alfia Jafry, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alanna Panday and Hardik Zaveri

Director: Aneesha Baig

Genre: Reality

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar backed series The Tribe is scheduled to premiere on OTT in October 2024. The show features Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, alongside other Indian influencers. The reality series follows the girls as they live, travel, and create content together.

6. The Signature

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudary, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor

Director: Gajendra Ahire

Genre: Emotional

Where to Watch: Zee5

The Signature, directed by Gajendra Ahire, is an emotional drama that narrates the story of a man (played by Anupam Kher) who struggles to save his ailing wife. However, his world is turned upside down by an unexpected twist that shatters his hope.

7. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3

Release Date: October 18, 2024

Star Cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha

Director: Aneesha Baig

Genre: Reality

Where to Watch: Netflix

The reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has captivated audiences in its first two seasons and is now set to return with its third installment, titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Produced by Karan Johar, the show’s new poster features the seven women dressed in glamorous outfits.

