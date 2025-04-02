Sara Ali Khan says she has developed thick skin against trolling, opens up about her career: ‘I’m not even at the tip…’

Fame, success, and trolling come in equal measure if you work in the entertainment industry. Sara Ali Khan has also dealt with her share of negativity, which has come her way ever since she made her Bollywood debut. But over the years, the actress has learned how to deal with them and compromise her sanity over it. In an interview, she admitted to developing thick skin. The actress also opened up about her career and stated that she is not even at the tip of being an actor.

Sara Ali Khan was in an interview with Zoom at the Times Now Summit 2025. During the event, the actress opened up about her Bollywood career, her relationship with her mother, her finances, and everything in between. This is when she also spoke about dealing with online negativity and trolling.

The Murder Mubarak actress admitted that they have started affecting her a lot less because she has started filtering out to the best of her abilities. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter further revealed that meditation has been helping her maintain her sanity and allowing her to see what’s real and what’s not.

“I have started looking at my own thoughts like clouds,” she exclaimed, adding that she doesn’t even attach herself to every thought. According to the young star, the problem was never trolling. Apparently, the issue was the emotion of ‘Is this person right?’ Since she has realized this aspect, she now lets that thought go. “I let go of ‘Sara is the best,’ and I let go of ‘Sara is the worst,’” the actress divulged, adding that all she is focusing on right now is what and where she currently is.

At the event, the Kedarnath debutant also opened up about her Bollywood career. The actress, who was last seen in Sky Force with Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar, stated, “I’m not even at the tip of the iceberg as an actor. Some people like certain actors, and some don’t.” Stating that she has a long way to go as an actor, the Ae Watan Mere Watan actress is looking at moving to production and then entrepreneurship.

