When Ananya Panday consumed black coffee disguised as vodka; Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav reveals: 'We both felt sick'

Ananya Panday has emerged as a rising star in Bollywood and her latest projects say it all. The actress was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial venture, CTRL in October this year. Ananya's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav recently revealed that she consumed black coffee disguised as vodka on the sets of the 2023 film and both of them felt sick.

The official Instagram handle of Tiger Baby Films shared a post from their Off The Record series featuring Adarsh Gourav's voiceover. Adarsh spilled the beans about working on the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor revealed that his favorite scene is the track I Wanna See You Dance for which he was quite nervous before filming it.

Talking about the practice of the song, Adarsh said, "We were lucky we had two weeks to practice. I don't think Sid (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Ananya (Panday) needed it at all. And when the day came, Ananya and me both made a terrible decision of going for black coffee disguised as vodka shots and we both felt sick. The shoot had to called off for two days...(sic)."

The White Tiger actor continued that he was initially worried about the shoot. However, they were back on the sets after two days and filmed the song later on. Reminiscing about the "best" advice he received there, Adarsh quoted the words by saying that it doesn't matter if the steps aren't finessed, do it with a smile on your face.

Ananya Panday reacted to the post on her Instagram story. Ananya re-shared the video and wrote, "Best memories, best guys" followed by a red heart emoji.

Directed by debutante helmer Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was a coming-of-age buddy drama released in 2023. The story revolves around three BFFs Ahana Singh, Neil Pereira, and Imaad Ali who have been friends since their school days.

While Ananya Panday played an MBA graduate from the London School of Economics, Adarsh Gourav was cast as a personal gym trainer. Siddhant Chaturvedi's character was a stand-up comedian.

