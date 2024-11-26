Wives of Bollywood: Madhur Bhandarkar admits being uncertain about film industry's reaction to his next film; 'I have taken inspiration from…’

Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, known for making films with gripping storylines, raw emotions, and powerful performances that portray hard-hitting facts behind the scenes. Recently, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed he is working on his next Wives Of Bollywood, which includes inspiration from real Bollywood wives. As a result, he is unsure how the Hindi film industry will react to his film.

In a new interview with India Today Digital, Madhur, known for making films on groundbreaking subjects like Page 3 and Fashion, opened up about making his next Wives Of Bollywood.

He shared that his audiences have confident expectations from his films, and he is working on it and even planning to uncover some essential facts on-screen. He said, "I will make sure to bring out some sort of an 'expose' on my subject matter."

The filmmaker highlighted how his project will showcase the real challenges of being the wife of a Bollywood star beyond the glitz and glamour.

From managing attention due to 'scandals' to dealing with their husband's success and failure at the box office, he is working hard to explore many of these aspects.

Moreover, Bhandarkar, known for his meticulous research before delving into a subject on-screen, revealed he has taken inspiration from real-life Bollywood wives and has worked on adding new elements to his 'eye-opening' film. He noted, "I have revisited the script four to five times, adding new elements while ensuring the story remains authentic and relatable."

However, despite his hard work and confidence in the subject, the Page 3 director is unsure about how the film fraternity might react to him on the topic and hopes they would appreciate it as they did with his other films.

He said, "I am hoping that just like my other films such as Fashion, Page 3 and Corporate were appreciated by the people from our industry, they would hopefully not get disturbed or upset by Wives of Bollywood because if you have applauded my that kind of cinema and put me on a pedestal, then you should surely appreciate this subject too."

