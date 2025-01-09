When Manoj Bajpayee felt out of place in 5-star hotels after Satya's success; actor recalls how Akshaye Khanna helped him own his achievement

Manoj Bajpayee’s struggle to become one of the acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry started with him being rejected by the National School of Drama multiple times. But because he wanted to be an actor since childhood, the senior artist pursued his dream until he bagged minor roles in films like Bandit Queen and Drohkaal. It was the 1998 crime film Satya that made him a household name. During an interview, the actor recalled feeling awkward at 5-star hotels after the film’s success. However, it was actor Akshaye Khanna who helped him own his achievement.

Manoj Bajpayee’s acting prowess in Satya won him the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The film became a commercial and critical success, making him an overnight star. While the audience was in awe of his skills, the actor had a hard time adjusting to the quick success and fame. While talking to Mid-Day, Manoj admitted feeling out of place in 5-star hotels. The Zubeidaa actor further revealed feeling awkward when he would sit inside his own car.

Upon watching him struggle, actor Akshaye Khanna told him, “Manoj, why are you feeling so guilty about your success? Own it.” Explaining how he felt at that time, the Gangs of Wasseypur star stated that he wasn’t used to the success as he hadn’t seen it for a long period. When people ask him if he’s comfortable with all the attention, the actor responds with a firm ‘No’. He further stated that it’s nice and polite for others to think he is comfortable but for 25 years he hadn’t gotten that attention until he finally became a star.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran actor was last seen in The Fable followed by Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, Bhaiyya Ji, and Despatch, all of which were released in 2024. He also shared the screen with Konkona Sen Sharma in the TV series, Killer Soup. For the unknown, Ram Gopal Varma's Satya will be re-released at PVR INOX on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon to spearhead Neeraj Pandey’s next; Filming begins in May