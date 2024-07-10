Who is Anjali Merchant Majithia? All you need to know about Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's would-be sister-in-law

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-awaited wedding is around the corner and it feels like a festival coming to an end which we are sure none of us wanted. While there were several things during the pre-wedding festivities that made it to headlines, there was one face that caught the eyes of the internet for all the right reasons. Meet Anjali Merchant Majithia, the bride-to-be’s sister and business heir Anant’s would-be sister-in-law.

Who is Anjali Merchant Majithia?

The eldest daughter of Encore Pharmaceuticals' CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Anjali became an instant favorite after donning a one-of-a-kind ensemble during the Haldi ceremony of her sister which was held on July 8. A 1989 born in Mumbai, Anjali was raised in Gujarat’s Kutch.

She completed her schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School before flying off to the United States. There Majithia obtained the degree of BSc in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College in Massachusetts. She later got an MBA from the London School of Business.

During her brief Semester at Sea at the University of Virginia, Anjali visited several sites including Canada, Spain, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, and the United States. On the career front, Anjali interned with advertising firm Publicis in 2006, Merck in 2009, and KK Asher & Co in 2010.

More about Anjali Merchant Majithia’s career

It was in 2012 that Anjali joined her dad’s Encore Healthcare as a marketing manager and client outreach executive before heading back into the market again in 2017 with an internship with Bayer in Germany. Other than her family business, she was also the mind behind the now-defunct Turn the Campus and Dryfix which became operational in 2018 and is a high-end club dealing in all things hair.

In 2021, Anjali Merchant began a new journey with the role of Director at Encore Healthcare and Mylon Metals. On the personal front, Anjali tied the knot with Aman Majithia, the founder of Vataly India in 2020.

For the unversed, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024.

