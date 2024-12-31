Year Ender 2024 POLL: 5 best B-town wedding looks that swooned us, From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh; VOTE your favorite

2024 has been a celebration of love, with countless celebrity couples tying the knot in style, leaving us with some of the most iconic wedding looks to date. Each wedding was a visual feast from Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s enchanting traditional ensembles to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s elegant and classic attire.

This year’s nuptials brought a mix of timeless classics and bold fashion statements, with brides and grooms opting for personalized designs, intricate detailing, and luxurious fabrics. Join us as we explore the most breathtaking wedding looks of 2024, where romance meets style in unforgettable ways.

5 best Wedding looks of the year that we can never get over:

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows on March 15, 2024, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Manesar, Haryana. The couple's wedding attire, designed by Anamika Khanna, featured pastel hues and intricate embroidery. Kriti's pink lehenga, adorned with traditional Rajasthani gota work, honored the wish of Pulkit's late mother to see her son's bride in her favorite color.

Pulkit complemented her in a pastel green sherwani paired with a dhoti, with the Gayatri Mantra finely embroidered on his kurta. Their coordinated ensembles beautifully blended tradition with personal significance, making their wedding a memorable affair.

Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows on February 21, 2024, in Goa, India, celebrating with both Sindhi and Sikh wedding ceremonies. Rakul dazzled in a custom pink and ivory lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, featuring intricate 3D floral embroidery that mirrored her vibrant personality.

Jackky complemented her in an ivory chikankari sherwani adorned with a motif, a masterpiece that took six months to craft, showcasing the rich artistry of Kashmir. Their coordinated ensembles blended tradition with contemporary elegance, making their wedding a standout event of the year.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. The couple had a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act, followed by a traditional ceremony. Sonakshi wore an understated cream-white threadwork embroidered sari for the nuptials, later changing into a vermillion red gold buta Benarasi sari for the reception, accessorized with a jasmine gajra and a large red bindi.

Zaheer complemented her in a classic white embroidered kurta and pyjama set, echoing the motifs on Sonakshi's sari. Their wedding was a blend of modern and traditional elements, reflecting their styles.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, married her longtime partner, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024, in Mumbai. The couple chose this date to commemorate the anniversary of their first meeting. Their wedding was notably unconventional; Nupur arrived at the venue jogging in a black tank top and white shorts, symbolizing his profession as a fitness coach and the couple's shared fitness journey.

Later, the groom donned a stunning blue kruta and Ira complemented the casual theme with a modern take on the Maharashtrian Nauvari sari, featuring harem pants, a choli, and a sheer dupatta. Their unique attire choices reflected their personalities and the informal nature of their celebration.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows on September 16, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Aditi radiated elegance in a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga, complemented by a Banarasi tissue dupatta from Sabyasachi's archives.

Siddharth matched her grace in an ivory sherwani, subtly embroidered and adorned with embellished buttons, paired with churidar pants and an embroidered shawl. Their traditional South Indian attire harmonized perfectly with the historic venue, creating a timeless and enchanting wedding aesthetic.

Now it's time for you to vote for the one you liked the most this year!

