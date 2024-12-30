Year-Ender 2024 POLL: 9 songs that ruled your playlist; Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat– VOTE favorite one

In 2024, Bollywood gifted us with some unforgettable tracks that quickly became fan favorites. Songs like Aaj Ki Raat, Tauba Tauba, and Aayi Nai have ruled our hearts and playlists across the nation.

With their catchy beats, memorable lyrics, and chart-topping success, these songs have been the soundtrack to countless moments, from parties to road trips. As the year ends, there's no doubt that these tracks will continue to keep you grooving and reminiscing about the music that defined 2024. If they're not already on your playlist, it's time to add them!

Tauba Tauba

Released in 2024, Tauba Tauba featuring Vicky Kaushal is a high-energy, lively song that has quickly grabbed the attention of music lovers with its irresistible beat and dynamic vibe. Featuring a catchy chorus and an exciting instrumental setup, it has become a favorite for anyone seeking to lift the atmosphere and get people dancing.

Aaj Ki Raat

Aaj Ki Raat starring Tamannaah Bhatia from Stree 2 (2024) is an electrifying and dynamic track that's still rapidly gaining popularity among fans. With its captivating rhythms and lively instrumentation, the song creates an upbeat ambiance that complements the film's blend of suspense and humor.

Aayi Nai

Aayi Nai from Stree 2 is a captivating track that blends traditional and contemporary sounds, featuring vocals by Pawan Singh and Simran Choudhary. Composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has become a fan favorite for its emotional depth and catchy melody.

Sajni

The song Sajni (2024) is a romantic ballad that has quickly become a favorite for its soulful melody from Laapataa Ladies. Perfect for a romantic setting or moments of reflection, Sajni resonates with anyone who has experienced the depth of love and longing. It lingers, making it one of the standout romantic ballads of 2024.

Naina

Naina by Diljit Dosanjh (2024) is a heartfelt and soulful track from Crew that has quickly become a favorite among fans. The song's lyrics are beautifully crafted, expressing the deep emotions that come with being in love and the intense connection between two people. This song is the most loved song of this year.

Taras

Taras is a captivating song from the 2024 Hindi film Munjya. It features Sharvari's mesmerizing solo dance performance. The track has garnered significant attention for its catchy melody and Wagh's dynamic choreography, contributing to the film's widespread acclaim.

Tenu Sang Rakhna

Tenu Sang Rakhna is a soulful song from the 2024 Hindi film Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and directed by Vasan Bala. The track is composed by Achint, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Anumita Nadesan, and lyrics penned by Varun Grover. Its heartfelt melody and poignant lyrics have resonated with audiences, contributing to the film's acclaim.

Ishq Jaisa Kuch

Ishq Jaisa Kuch is a captivating song from 2024 film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, with vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D, and lyrics by Kumaar, the track has garnered significant attention for its catchy melody and the on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.

Dekha Tenu

Dekha Tenu is a romantic song from the 2024 Hindi film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The track features a soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of young love.

Now it's time for you to vote for the one you liked the most this year!