Dhanashree Verma’s family rubbishes ‘BASELESS CLAIMS’ about Yuzvendra Chahal paying Rs 60 crore alimony; her lawyer makes shocking revelation

The reports of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s troubled marriage and divorce have been swirling on the internet for quite some time now. The internet was recently stirred after it was reported that the two are officially divorced and that the cricketer is set to pay a huge alimony of Rs. 60 crore to Verma. In response to this, the family and lawyer of social media influencer have rubbished all the reports.

According to the Bombay Times, Dhanashree Verma’s family shared an official statement with them expressing their anger about the speculations. "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever," the statement read.

The statement by Verma’s family called reports "deeply irresponsible" to publish unverified information and dragged not just the parties but also their families into excessive speculation. The statement further stated, "Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy."

In addition to this, Dhanashree’s lawyer Aditi Mohan also shared an official statement with the press on Friday afternoon denying speculations about her client’s divorce being finalized with Yuzvendra Chahal. "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice," she said, further emphasizing fact-checking by the media houses noting that a lot of misleading information has been circulating on the internet.

For the uninformed, the internet has been abuzz with speculations suggesting that Chahal and Verma have finalized their divorce. Reports also claimed that Dhanashree has asked for Rs. 60 crore as alimony from the cricketer.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Verma and Chahal's final hearing took place on Thursday at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The judge asked the estranged couple to attend a counseling session, after which they both informed the judge that they were seeking divorce with mutual consent, citing "compatibility issues" as the primary reason. It was also claimed that the two were living separately for 18 months.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got married in December 2020.