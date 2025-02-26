Amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma snapped arriving at Jaipur airport; WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding came as a surprise for many. But after they started posting the lovey-dovey glimpses online, people were convinced that the celebs were deeply and madly in love with each other. But soon, rumors of them parting ways made headlines, breaking many hearts. Amid all the chatter, Verma was spotted arriving at Jaipur airport.

On the early hours of February 26, 2025, Dhanashree Verma was spotted arriving at Jaipur airport. In the viral clip, the singer-dancer was seen coming outside with her entourage. Dressed in a brown jacket with blue denim pants and sneakers, the celebrity covered her face with a black mask.

Dhanashree Verma spotted at Jaipur airport:

Rumors of the couple heading for a separation made headlines when Yuzvendra Chahal deleted all his posts with his wife Dhanashree and shared a few cryptic notes on social media. This also garnered a lot of trolling. Hence, the choreographer decided to put an end to it by breaking her silence.

On January 8, 2025, she took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note calling out “faceless trolls spreading hate.” She also spoke about people indulging in “character assassination” which was making it tough for her and her family. In her statement, she stated, “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.”

Advertisement

The celebrity added, “I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification.”

While neither Chahal nor Verma released any official statement regarding their alleged separation, a report by Hindustan Times suggests that they have settled their divorce. Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta said in a statement to the media house, “Mr. Chahal has reached a settlement for a divorce by mutual consent with Mrs. Verma.” Additionally, a petition for divorce by mutual consent has been filed before the family court in Bandra.