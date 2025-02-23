Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Sharvari, Vivek Oberoi and more celebrate India’s win over Pakistan in Champions Trophy match: ‘Watching Virat Kohli…’
As India won the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Sharvari, Vivek Oberoi took to social media to celebrate this feat. Check it out.
India… Indiaaa..! That’s how the Dubai International Stadium would be sounding like at this point. With an impeccable show of talent, the Indian cricket team has finally won the match against Pakistan at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Soon after the win, several B-town celebs including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi and others took to social media to celebrate the Men in Blue. Check it out!
Several Indian cricket team fans are bursting crackers and relishing sweets right now because India won against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match. Soon after, Singham Again star Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the team for a marvelous and thrilling game.
In his post, Ajay expressed, “WHAT. A. GAME! Congratulations Team India! Watching Virat Kohli bat with such determination was a treat—pure class! Rohit's captaincy and a bowling unit firing on all cylinders was just a cherry on top!.”
Ajay Devgn lauds team India:
Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared the video of Kajol’s character Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which she is saying “Hum jeet gae.” Sharing the clip, the filmmaker penned, “This one’s for team India who never misses to give us a chance to repurpose this reel, again, again and again. Jeet gayeeee!”
He was joined by Munjya actress Sharvari and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor who also took to their IG Stories to celebrate India’s victory in their own way.
Sharvari and Mira Kapoor’s Instagram posts:
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who watched the exhilarating game live at the Dubai ground cheered for Team India with his son. He dropped several glimpses from the stadium and penned, “Vivaan called it! Virat’s brilliance and the team’s relentless spirit delivered a victory that resonated far beyond the scoreboard. Hearts across the globe are swelling with pride. What a win! A truly unforgettable moment for Indian cricket.”
Vivek Oberoi lauds team India:
Earlier, Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to shower love on her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who hit an impressive century to help the team come out victorious.
