Zeenat Aman recalls shooting Daku Hasina in her third trimester: ‘Crew came up with various creative shots to hide my belly’

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is a beloved figure in the film industry, renowned for her roles in iconic films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, and Qurbani. She remains one of the most active celebrities on Instagram, where her fans eagerly anticipate her posts.

Recently, she shared a post about her film Daaku Hasina, reminiscing about her experiences shooting and portraying such a powerful character while pregnant.

Zeenat Aman recalls shooting for Daku Hasina in the third trimester

Aman took to Instagram to share a couple of posters from her movie Daku Hasina. She reminisced about filming the movie while being heavily pregnant.

Aman revealed that Daaku Hasina was one of the last films she worked on before taking an extended hiatus. She wrote, "This was one of the last films I did before my extended hiatus. I became pregnant early on in the shoot, and by the end of filming was well into my third trimester! My svelte figure had naturally ballooned, so to hide my belly the crew came up with various creative shots".

Aman's primary worry was the safety of her unborn child, but fortunately, they completed these scenes without incident.

Reflecting on the film, Aman mentioned how looking up clips brought back memories, including the realization that Mazhar, the father of her children, had a special appearance in the movie's qawwali number, which she had forgotten.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

On February 11, 2024, Zeenat Aman celebrated her first anniversary on Instagram by sharing a couple of captivating pictures in a chic outfit. In a thoughtful caption, she reflected on how people often believe that transformative experiences are reserved for the young, but her own experiences had taught her otherwise.

She recounted that 365 days earlier, her children had persuaded her to make her first Instagram post, which pushed her to face her technological fears and her strong desire for privacy. This step ultimately led to a transformative year for her.

Zeenat Aman on the work front

On the work front, The veteran actress recently wrapped up her upcoming project, Bun Tikki, directed by the renowned fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra. In this film, she will be starring alongside the distinguished actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman says she was intimidated by ‘superstar’ Rajesh Khanna; recalls mugging up her lines to avoid flubbing