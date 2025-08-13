Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Prediction EXCLUSIVE: 4 AM show for War 2 by Hrithik fans War 2 Box Office Prediction in Hindi EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end-credit details revealed EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana

Reply 1988 plans 10th anniversary trip: Ryu Jun Yeol opts out amid concerns of possible clash with ex-lover Hyeri

After dating for over seven years, the two parted ways in 2023, resulting in a public dispute involving actress Han So Hee.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Aug 13, 2025 | 02:16 PM IST | 171K
Ryu Jun Yeol: courtesy of UAA, Reply 1988: courtesy of tvN
Ryu Jun Yeol: courtesy of UAA, Reply 1988: courtesy of tvN

Popular slice-of-life K-drama Reply 1988 will mark 10 years since its premiere on November 6, 2025. While talks about the reunion of the cast and crew have been making the rounds for a long time, there was no confirmation from the team’s end. That seems to have changed now, as on August 13, an exclusive OSEN report claimed that the production team of the tvN drama, which was written by Lee Woo Jung, directed by Shin Won Ho, is planning a group MT to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its first broadcast. Immediately, questions arose about the participation of ex-flames Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri. The former has reportedly responded, and it seems his schedule might be too packed.

Reply 1988 cast to reunite, but will Ryu Jun Yeol join? Here’s what we know
Egg Is Coming will be helming the plan for the group trip to a certain location in Gangwon-do in October for content on producer Na Young Seok’s YouTube, Channel Fullmoon. After learning of the report, they have responded positively, saying that indeed a plan is in progress for the 10th anniversary of the show’s release; however, nothing has been finalized so far. 

The inevitable question about Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, who dated after first meeting on the show, was discussed widely. After their relationship, which began in 2016 following the airing of the K-drama, ended in November 2023 and was followed by a nasty public exchange of thoughts between Ryu Jun Yeol’s new girlfriend, Han So Hee and Hyeri, it seemed unlikely that the two would agree to be in the same space for a long time. In line with the sentiment, the actor who played Kim Jung Hwan in the show will be opting out of the trip. 

An official from his agency, UAA, shared with the media that due to the daily ongoing filming of The Rat, the actor is very busy at the moment. As such, it would be difficult for the star to attend the Reply 1988 group MT in October. This has pretty much shut down any speculations of a possible reunion between Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri during the trip in October.

Credits: OSEN, UAA, tvN
