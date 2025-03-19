Resident Playbook: Go Yoon Jung and others face 'unpredictable' situations in official poster for Hospital Playlist spin-off
Resident Playbook offers a sneak peek into the daily struggles of its lead characters. Read on for more details about the upcoming drama!
Resident Playbook's production house gave a glimpse into the chaotic lives of the medical drama's busybody leads through an official poster release on March 19. The official poster got released before a month of the drama's premier on Netflix, heightening anticipation for what the spin-off of the popular Hospital Playlist has in store for us. The poster showcases the struggles of living as a resident doctor.
Resident Playbook features the leads - Alchemy of Souls' Go Yoon Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Han Ye Ji and Kang Yoo Seok as skilled doctors. In the poster, unveiled by tvN, they are seen running frantically to run an urgent errand—probably treating an emergency patient. The poster includes a Korean text that loosely translates to, "Even my brother can't predict our day." The caption of the post echoes a similar sentiment, reading, "Our unpredictable day today." They indicate the stressful and unforeseeable nature of the job of the leads.
Releasing on April 12 at 9:10 p.m. KST (5:40 p.m. IST/ 8:10 a.m. EST), the Hospital Playlist spin-off will delve into the lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at Yulje Medical Center's Jongno branch, exploring their hospital experiences and complex friendships. The 12-episode series focusing on the personal and professional lives of proficient doctors, will drop the episodes on Netflix on a weekly basis (Saturday-Sunday).
Initially scheduled for release in July 2024, the series was delayed to avoid facing backlash, owing to the mass resignations of medical professionals in South Korea back then. Besides the talented lead cast, the drama also generated significant buzz with the announcement of its cameo appearances. Its parent drama, Hospital Playlist's leads, Yoo Yeon Seok and Jung Kyung Ho are to reprise their roles as pediatric surgeon Ahn Jeong Won and cardiac surgeon Kim Jun Wan, respectively, in Resident Playbook.
The duo played 99-liner friends-turned-doctors working in Yulje Medical Center's main branch in Hospital Playlist. Besides them, Ahn Eun Jin is also to reportedly make a cameo in Go Yoon Jung's Hospital Playlist.
