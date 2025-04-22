Resident Playbook Ep 5-6 Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT and what you can expect

Resident Playbook aired its third and fourth episodes on April 19 and 20 with a series of exciting cameos. The cast members continued their hustle as first-year OB-GYN residents, taking on new challenges, navigating complex emotions and building new bonds. In the next week, we will see more special appearances and development in the relationship of the leads of the tvN drama. In case you have missed watching the latest episode, this article will provide you with all the interesting updates.

In episodes 3 and 4 of Resident Playbook, Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) underwent stages of jealousy, guilt and acceptance as Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) got the opportunity to work with Professor Seo Jung Min (Lee Bo Ryun) on a research paper as its author. Kim Sae Bi, initially, tried to get Oh Yi Young off the project and take her place through foul play; however, upon realizing her mistake, she apologized and made up with her. Making a cameo, Hospital Playlist's Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) rebuked Go Yoon Jung as she made mistakes during a case study discussion.

Beloved Hospital Playlist neurosurgeon couple Heo Son Bin (Ha Yun Kyung) and Yong Sok Min (Moon Tae Yoo) showcased their mushy romance in an elevator scene. In the next week's episodes, Yoo Yeon Seok will be appearing for a brief scene as his Hospital Playlist character, An Jeong Won. He will be part of a team dine-out of the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center and will be interacting with Oh Yi Young and others. Catch episodes 5 and 6 on Netflix or TVING on April 26 and 27 (Sat, Sun) at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

In the next week, we will see O Yi Young being embarrassed by her drunken activities and Um Jae Il (Kang Yoo Seok) facing trouble for making a serious mishap. As the first years struggle with their daily duties, making mistakes, their mentor, Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won), will try his best to shield them from heavy repercussions and, at the same time, make them realize their mistakes. O Yi Young will continue to be disappointed due to not being able to grab Koo Do Won's attention romantically and keep wondering if she could continue doing her job.

