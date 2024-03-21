Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Ali Khan pours her heart out in this simple yet rousing revolutionary tale

Ae Watan Mere Watan directed by Kannan Iyer and starring Sara Ali Khan, Sparsh Srivastava, Sachin Khedekar, Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma among others is the story of how Usha Mehta harnesses the power of radio for national unity in the pre-independence era.

Plot:

The story of Ae Watan Mere Watan is from the pre-independence era. Usha Mehta (Sara Ali Khan) is a devotee of Mahatma Gandhi who lives with her father and aunt in Bombay. Usha's father Hariprasad Mehta (Sachin Khedekar) is a judge who works for the British Regime and is not too encouraging of his daughter's participation in the freedom struggle.

In 1942, Mahatma Gandhi initiates the Quit India movement at the August Kranti Maidaan and it is met with a thunderous nationwide response. However, it soon leads to his imprisonment, along with nation's other great leaders. With control over the media entirely with the British, radio particularly becomes a medium to spread misinformation and divide the nation. Usha understands the need to unite India and for that she needs a strong medium. She, along with her friends, secretly starts a channel on radio called the 'Congress Radio', that plays speeches of India's great leaders, available in the archives, to ignite the feeling of patriotism within its listeners.

The channel becomes an instant sensation and catches the attention of Ram Manohar Lohia (Emraan Hashmi), an uncaught pre-independence leader. He understands that the message needs to reach wider and for that they require a repeater. Obviously, the Congress Radio also catches the attention of the British. The story that follows, shows all that Usha and her friends do, so that they are not tracked down by the British forces.

What works for Ae Watan Mere Watan:

Ae Watan Mere Watan has its heart at the right place. The screenplay is tight and the film never really lags.

The difficulties that Usha and her friends face after starting the Congress Radio has been shown extremely well. There's a sequence where Usha has to collect a repeater and that is executed beautifully. The techniques used by the Brits to find out about the Congress Radio compel viewers' interest. The production design is impeccable and the cinematography is excellent. Special mention to the pre-climax stairway scene which is shot brilliantly.

What doesn't work for Ae Watan Mere Watan:

Ae Watan Mere Watan finds itself trapped in a number of clichés. It follows a routine template and there isn't much novelty in presentation. This makes the movie feel less gritty. Also the stereotypical representation of the British officers doesn't help.

Watch the Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer:

Performances in Ae Watan Mere Watan:

Sara Ali Khan delivers an earnest performance. She lives the character of Usha Mehta. Yes, there's work required but the effort is visible.

Emraan Hashmi as Ram Manohar Lohia is very good in his understated role. He only adds more authority to the film.

Sparsh Srivastava as the crippled Fahad plays his part beautifully. He is a gifted actor.

Abhay Verma as Kaushik is lovable as Usha's love interest. He adds warmth to the film.

Sachin Khedekar as Usha's father is ever-so-dependable. The final letter he writes to Usha is gut-wrenching.

All other supporting characters in the film lend able support.

Verdict of Ae Watan Mere Watan:

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a simple yet rousing revolutionary tale with earnest performances and a big heart. The movie now streams on Prime Video. Go watch.