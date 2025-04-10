Chhorii 2: A quick recap of what happened in Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer Prime Video film's previous part

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Chhorii 2.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

After the success of the 2021 horror film Chhorii, the makers are all set to entertain the audience with its sequel. But before you enjoy Chhorii 2 on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025, here's a quick summary of what happened in the first installment and where the story ended.

Advertisement

What happened in Chhorii

The spine-chilling story starts with a visual of a traumatized pregnant woman sitting in a sugarcane field in a village when three boys offer her a knife, forcing her to kill the unborn child by cutting her womb. The next scene takes the audience to a city where pregnant Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) watches kids play. One night, when she returns home from her NGO, her husband Hemant (played by Saurabh Goyal) is attacked by some goons, claiming that he is unable to return the money he loaned from them.

Hemant then brings Sakshi to their driver, Kajla's village, for a couple of days so that he can work on gathering the money. He leaves his wife there and returns to the city. During her stay in the haunted house with Kajla's wife, Bhanno Devi (played by Mita Vashisht), the modern woman sees another female named Rani but doesn't interact with her. She is the same woman who was chased in the first scene.

Advertisement

Soon, Sakshi starts hallucinating about three boys and Sunaini, who was burned alive. She sees the half-burned woman jumping into a well after her newborn girl child is thrown into the waterbody by the family members. Soon, the three boys who loved the lady also jumped, and all of them became ghosts. Apparently, the family has been taking the lives of unborn girls to fulfill a ritual, and in the process, two women were also killed.

The ending of Chhorii

Through the vision, Sakshi comes to know the truth about Hemant, Bhanno, and Kajla, who also try to kill her unborn baby girl growing in her womb, just like they did to Sunaini, Rani, and another female. Since Rani decided to stay silent, she was left to live.

However, in the end, when Sakshi fights to save her female fetus from the orthodox family, Rani gathers courage and kills Hemant, Bhanno, and Kajla to save Sakshi. In the concluding scenes, Sakshi is seen leaving the village with Rani following her.

Advertisement

What to expect from Chhorii 2

Even though Chhorii 2 is a new original movie, it deals with the societal malaise of female infanticides. Just like in the first film, Sakshi fights the demons and the evils in order to save her child from the clutches of such backward thinking.

Besides Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, Chhorii 2 also features Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal. The film will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.