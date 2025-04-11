PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi attend Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer; Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and others papped at Chhorii 2 screening

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, and others attended the grand trailer launch of their upcoming film, Bhool Chuk Maaf. Soha Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kunal Kemmu, and others papped at Chhorii 2 screening. Take a look at the big celebrity spottings from April 10, 2025.

1. Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi at Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch

The trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was dropped on April 10, 2025. At the star-studded event, the lead actors took center stage with their cute antics while posing for the paparazzi. The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 9, 2025.

2. Soha Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others attend Chhorii 2 screening

Ahead of the release of Chhorii 2 on April 11, 2025, the makers hosted a special screening of the horror movie. At the event, lead actress Nushrratt Bharuccha stepped in style. She was joined by her co-star Soha Ali Khan who looked equally gorgeous. Soha’s actor-director husband, Kunal Kemmu, and her B-town buddies, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, also came to show their support.

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal papped at the airport

Border 2 actor, Varun Dhawan was papped at Mumbai airport, heading to an undisclosed location. He was joined by his loving wife, designer Natasha Dalal. While Varun looked dapper in his beige co-ord set, his wife stunned in an all-white ensemble.

4. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Farah Khan and others at party

On April 10, 2025, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar invited her close ones from the industry for a casual house party. Her brother Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were the first ones to arrive at her home. They were joined by choreographer and director Farah Khan, actor Chunky Panday, filmmaker Kabir Khan, and his actor wife, Mini Mathur.

5. Pooja Hegde spotted in the city

Indian actress Pooja Hegde was spotted out and about in the city. The Deva star wore a lime-yellow shirt with blue flair pants for her outing in Mumbai’s Khar neighborhood.

6. Alaya F flaunts million-dollar smile at shutterbugs

Bollywood youngster Alaya F was spotted again in the city. The actress looked stunning in a brown crop top she paired with gray pants. Alaya made sure to flaunt her sweet smile at the paparazzi while posing for them.

