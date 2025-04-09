Chhorii 2's Soha Ali Khan admits being ‘constantly anxious’ about parenting daughter Inaaya: ‘Not all of India is...’
Soha Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Chhorii 2, recently opened up about parenting daughter Inaaya and admitted being ‘constantly anxious.’
Soha Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhorii 2, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, as a fierce antagonist in a story that revolves around superstitions around the birth of a girl. As a mother to Inaaya, Soha admitted to feeling anxious about raising a daughter. She added that not all of India has moved into the 21st century.
In a chat with News18, Soha Ali Khan opened up about the never-ending worries that come with parenting, especially as a mother to a girl. She shared, "You're constantly anxious. Is she sleeping too little? Is she sleeping too much? I'm anyway anxiety-ridden, and if you're a mother to a girl child, then you've more concerns."
The Chhorii 2 actress also shared the constant struggle of finding a balance between wanting to protect without smothering while also fearing the unpredictable dangers of the world, especially in the time of social media.
Soha talked about the difficulties of raising a girl in India and added that being a woman here can be dangerous at every stage of life. She shared that a lot depends on the family, region, and mindset one is born into. She added, "Not all of India is in the 21st century."
She also shared that she comes from a relatively protected background, and working on Chhorii 2 wasn't a decision driven by its social message.
Soha Ali Khan also talked about how working on Chhorii 2 allowed her to explore unsettling realities beyond her own safe world. She reflected on the idea that circumstances often shape a person's darkness, sharing that evil is rarely innate but rather a result of experience. She jokingly added that her co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha might disagree as she has come across people who seem to be born that way.
Chhorii 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2025. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is backed by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions. In key roles, it stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.
ALSO READ: Chhorii 2 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller