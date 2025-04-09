Chhorii 2's Soha Ali Khan admits being ‘constantly anxious’ about parenting daughter Inaaya: ‘Not all of India is...’

Soha Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chhorii 2, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, as a fierce antagonist in a story that revolves around superstitions around the birth of a girl. As a mother to Inaaya, Soha admitted to feeling anxious about raising a daughter. She added that not all of India has moved into the 21st century.

In a chat with News18, Soha Ali Khan opened up about the never-ending worries that come with parenting, especially as a mother to a girl. She shared, "You're constantly anxious. Is she sleeping too little? Is she sleeping too much? I'm anyway anxiety-ridden, and if you're a mother to a girl child, then you've more concerns."

The Chhorii 2 actress also shared the constant struggle of finding a balance between wanting to protect without smothering while also fearing the unpredictable dangers of the world, especially in the time of social media.

Soha talked about the difficulties of raising a girl in India and added that being a woman here can be dangerous at every stage of life. She shared that a lot depends on the family, region, and mindset one is born into. She added, "Not all of India is in the 21st century."

She also shared that she comes from a relatively protected background, and working on Chhorii 2 wasn't a decision driven by its social message.

Soha Ali Khan also talked about how working on Chhorii 2 allowed her to explore unsettling realities beyond her own safe world. She reflected on the idea that circumstances often shape a person's darkness, sharing that evil is rarely innate but rather a result of experience. She jokingly added that her co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha might disagree as she has come across people who seem to be born that way.

Chhorii 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, 2025. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is backed by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions. In key roles, it stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

