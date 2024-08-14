Kay Kay Menon on Shekhar Home co-actor Ranvir Shorey not getting acting opportunities; says THIS

Ranvir Shorey and Kay Kay Menon are sharing screenspace in the newly released web series Shekhar Home. In a recent interaction, the latter discussed his thoughts on the challenges faced by Ranvir in the industry, particularly regarding acting opportunities. The Farzi actor also shared insights into the struggles actors face in the entertainment fraternity. He went candid about the current scenario and shed light on the rise of OTT platforms.

During a candid interaction with News 18 Showsha, Kay Kay Menon revealed having no time to watch Bigg Boss and, hence, didn't see Ranvir's stint on the show either. He added that they had spent enough time together before BB OTT happened to him. Kay Kay also shared that he didn't watch the reality show because he knew he could tell if Ranvir was genuine or acting on it. "I know him too well."

For those who are unknown, Ranvir Shorey opened up about having no significant acting projects and a dearth of opportunities in the industry. The Tiger 3 actor mentioned how his decision to sign up for Bigg Boss OTT 3 was due to the rough patch he was facing in his career.

Further, Kay Kay Menon reflected on his struggles and recalled his own experiences. The Railway Men actor reminisced about the challenges he went through during the pre-pandemic era, as good offers had dried up. He said, "This was before the OTT boom. It had to do with the fact that in cinema and the films that we see in theaters, the scope for people and actors like us had reduced."

After sharing his thoughts on how the cinema field has witnessed a shift after the popularity of OTT platforms, Menon praised himself and Manoj Bajpayee. The Bambai Meri Jaan actor revealed that the only choice left for him was to play villains or something else, as his scope had been reduced. Calling himself and Manoj "obstinate," he expressed, "There were perhaps actors more talented than us who fell by the wayside because they didn’t have the tenacity to hold on."

Coming to Ranvir Shorey, a clip of him went viral on social media, wherein he mentioned being out of work. In the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Shivani Kumari was unaware of him and asked him about his work. She inquired about the recent phase of his career, and then Shorey commented, "Abhi kaam achcha chal raha hota toh yahaan toh nahin hote. (If I had work, I wouldn't have been inside the Bigg Boss house.)”

