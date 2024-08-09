It Ends With Us Review: Blake Lively's movie has enough in it to make silent victims of domestic abuse, take some serious action

Plot:

The story of 'It Ends With Us' moves back and forth. In present day, Lily Blossom Bloom (Blake Lively) attends the funeral of her father but has absolutely nothing good to say about him, indicating a strained relationship. She later drives to Boston and happens to randomly meet a seemingly short-tempered but easy-to-talk and charming-looking, Ryle (Justin Baldoni), who describes himself as a neurosurgeon. She shares a few of her life's truths, including details of her first intimate relationship. They don't meet for a while but then bump into eachother, courtesy Lily's employee Allysa (Jenny Slate), who is also Ryle's sibling. Lily, despite Ryle's constant flirting, is only willing to be her friend, aware of the fact that he is not looking for anything serious. Ryle, however, gets serious about them and they start dating.

Lily introduces Ryle to her mother at a restaurant and to her surprise, she finds her old lover, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar). They share a short interaction.

One day, while removing a hot casserole out of the oven, Ryle angrily pushes Lily away and it instantly reminds her of how her father used to treat her mother. She, however, brushes it under a carpet, convincing herself that her relationship with Ryle is very different from that of her parents'. The two visit Atlas' restaurant again and there, Atlas suspects that Ryle is abusing her and gives Lily his phone number so that she can call him in case of emergency.

Will Lily continue being in an abusive relationship or will she move away from it? Will Ryle change himself for the better and will that be enough? Do Lily and Atlas get a second shot at love? Watch It Ends With Us to find out.

What works for It Ends With Us:

It Ends With Us is an honest adaptation of the book of the same name. It is handled delicately, and with a lot of sensitivity. It has the ability to make silent victims of domestic abuse, take definite action. Blake Lively carries the movie on her able shoulders. Justin Baldoni, despite looking absolutely charming and charismatic, has it in him to look convincing as the abusive husband. The relationship that Lily shares with her mother is explored in the most real and gut-wreching way.

What doesn't work for It Ends With Us:

At 2 hours, It Ends With Us feels stretched and overlong. The movie could have worked better with more nuances and more depth in writing. The treatment ideally could and should have been even darker, considering what it is dealing with. The older Atlas' character is not very convincingly written. One fails to understand how Lily entertains Ryle for a good enough time, after leaving him right before discovering about her pregnancy.

Regardless, It Ends With Us remains a very credible watch. The movie could have gone totally wrong but it doesn't.

Watch the It Ends With Us Trailer:

Performances in It Ends With Us:

Blake Lively is excellent as Lily. She has the right amount of everything required to play Lily Blossom Bloom onscreen.

Justin Baldoni as Ryle is very convincing. He totally fits the bill.

Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj are enjoyable.

Brandon Sklenar as Atlas is let down by the underwhelming character writing.

The young Lily and Atlas played by Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter are very good.

Other supporting actors do a good job.

Final Verdict of It Ends With Us:

It Ends With Us could have been better but as a movie, it has just enough to coax silent victims of domestic abuse to take some serious action. It is an important film with a message that deserves to echo far and wide.

You can watch It Ends With Us at a theatre near you, now.

