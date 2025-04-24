Seo In Guk to play corporate worker in K-drama adaptation of webtoon Back To Work; report

Seo In Guk is heading Back To Work , and fans are ready for the ride. The actor is currently in final negotiations to star in the upcoming drama Back To Work (formerly referred to as Go to Work Tomorrow).

According to SPOTV News on April 24, 2025, the series is based on a popular webtoon and dives into corporate life, with a romantic twist. The story centers on two co-workers navigating the stress of deadlines, office politics, and the unexpected chemistry that starts to bloom as they work side by side.

Known for his emotional range and magnetic screen presence, Seo In Guk is expected to deliver a layered performance, balancing the subtle tension of office romance with the grounded realism fans love him for. His casting adds extra anticipation to the series, which is already creating buzz among webtoon fans and K-drama lovers alike.

This project marks another exciting chapter in Seo’s busy year. He’s also set to star in the upcoming drama Twelve, which is slated for release later this year. But the momentum doesn’t stop there — he’s also lined up for a Netflix original titled Boyfriend on Demand (working title), where he’ll star opposite BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Boyfriend on Demand is a romantic comedy set in a virtual world where love is literally a subscription away. Jisoo plays Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer longing for a second chance at love. In a moment of curiosity (or desperation?), she signs up for a “monthly boyfriend” subscription — and ends up paired with none other than Park Kyeong Nam, played by Seo In Guk, who just so happens to be her workplace rival. As virtual flings blur with real-life feelings, the two must navigate digital emotions, algorithm-matched romance, and awkward real-world tension.

Directed by Kim Jung Sik (Strong Girl Namsoon, No Gain No Love), the drama blends digital-age love with classic rom-com charm, and it's set to hit screens next year.

With back-to-back projects that explore both heartfelt and high-concept romances, Seo In Guk is not slowing down — and we're more than ready to tune in.

