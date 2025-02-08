BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk spotted in the Philippines for romance drama Boyfriend on Demand filming

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk are all set to star in the upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand. Jisoo was recently spotted at an airport in the Philippines, and reports suggest that Seo In Guk is also expected to arrive at the same location to continue filming for the drama. Production began in October last year, and fans have been expressing their excitement over this highly anticipated on-screen pairing.

On February 8, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was seen at Cebu Airport in the Philippines, reportedly for the filming of Boyfriend on Demand. Additionally, sources indicate that Seo In Guk has also arrived at the location to join the actress on set. Earlier, the two were seen filming together, with photos of their shoot going viral on social media. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their chemistry unfold on screen.

The plot of Boyfriend on Demand follows a webtoon producer, Seo Mi Rae, who longs for love without complications. In her quest for the perfect romance, she immerses herself in ‘Monthly Boyfriend,’ a virtual dating simulation where she navigates relationships with 900 different men—all in a completely risk-free setting. Through this bold and unconventional journey, she explores love in its many forms while keeping her heart protected from real-world consequences.

Kim Jisoo will play the role of Seo Mi Rae and Seo In Guk will appear as Park Gyeong Nam. Additionally, the show consists of a supporting cast including Ryu Abel, Kang Min Woo, Park Ji Ho, Kim Seong Hun, Song Ha Na, Yoo Sun Ho, Kim Sung Cheol, Gong Min Jung, and Seo Hyo Rim, among others. The show is brought to life by Kim Jung Shik, who previously created popular shows like No Gain No Love, Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Later, Drink Now, and more.

Advertisement

Jisoo is currently appearing in the ongoing series Newtopia alongside Park Jung Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul.