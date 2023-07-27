SEVENTEEN’s Jun’s sexy screenshot from Exclusive Fairytale sends CARATs in frenzy; Predicts members reaction

SEVENTEEN's Jun's Exclusive Fairytale, Jun's latest venture in the world of Chinese dramas, has been a topic of eager anticipation among fans since the teasers first surfaced. Finally, on July 27, the entire series was released to VIP members on the iQIYI streaming platform. The fandom was on edge to avoid spoilers, but one particular screenshot emerged and rapidly went viral, igniting the internet.

The Sizzling Scene

The screenshot in question captured a pivotal moment between Jun and his co-star, Zhang Miao Yi in Exclusive Fairytale. In the scene, both actors were depicted lying in bed, with Jun daringly shirtless and Miao Yi draped in just a blanket. As expected, the fans could not contain their excitement, and the internet soon erupted into a frenzy. While the steamy screenshots drove the internet wild, the full scene was equally captivating, showcasing Jun's exceptional acting skills and the depth of his immersion into the character. CARATs, being the supportive and respectful fanbase they are, lauded Jun's versatility and praised his acting abilities.

CARAT's Iconic Reactions

CARATs, known for their passionate support of SEVENTEEN, proved once again why they are an iconic fandom. Social media platforms were ablaze with their hilarious and creative reactions to the steamy screenshot. From waking up to the unexpected sight to expressing their feelings through SEVENTEEN-themed memes, the fandom left no stone unturned in expressing their love for Jun and his acting prowess.

Not content with just reacting to the scene themselves, CARATs also indulged in humorous speculations about how the other SEVENTEEN members might react upon seeing their fellow members in such a daring scene. This playful banter further exemplifies the camaraderie and affection shared between the fans and the group. Jun's ability to tackle intimate scenes and challenging roles with grace and dedication has garnered immense admiration from CARATs. The fans' humorous and positive responses demonstrate their genuine love and unwavering support for Jun and the rest of SEVENTEEN. In a time where internet hate can be prevalent, CARATs' uplifting reactions are a testament to the bond between the fandom and the idol.

