Eleven OTT Verdict: How are netizens reacting to Naveen Chandra’s crime thriller?

Naveen Chandra starrer Eleven was released in theaters on May 16, 2025. Following its run at the box office, the movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Simply South (outside India).

As the crime thriller hit the streaming space, netizens have taken to their social media handles to share their reviews.

Eleven OTT Twitter reviews

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handles, many users commented on the film, where one said, “#ELEVEN Story wise Great work by Lokesh Ajls but execution could be better. Climax & pre-climax will hook you. Concepts of Plan A, B, C & Dual, elevate the movie into the next height. Good watch for the weekend.”

Another gave the movie a 3.25 rating out of 5 and said, “A police inspector is assigned to investigate a challenging serial murder case in the city, intense investigation filled with solid twists and turns. Except the heroine, the rest of the cast delivered good performances.”

While the film mostly received good responses, it appears that it has managed to meet the expectations of netizens.

See how netizens are reacting to Eleven

Eleven plot, cast and crew

Eleven is a crime thriller written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls, featuring the tale of a brave, honest, and intelligent officer. With his excellent track record, he manages to solve crimes and is considered a star amongst his peers in the department.

However, he meets his match when a new serial killing case comes across and challenges him like no other. With the rising stakes, the rest of the film focuses on whether he manages to catch the culprit or not.

The crime thriller enjoys an ensemble cast of actors like Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abhirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, Aadukalam Naren, and many more.

The movie was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, with D Imman crafting the musical tracks and scores. Karthik Ashokan handled the cinematography while NB Srikanth has edited it.

Coming to Naveen Chandra’s filmography, the actor was seen in a supporting role for the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer earlier this year. Following the Shankar directorial, he had appeared in lead roles for cinematic ventures like 28 Degree Celsius and Blind Spot.

