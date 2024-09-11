5 shocking divorce news in Kollywood: Jayam Ravi-Aarti, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Samantha-Naga Chaitanya and more

Marriage is perhaps the most beautiful thing in the world, especially in Indian culture, as it marks the union of not just two individuals but two families. However, sometimes, due to various factors, some unions don’t work, forcing people to take the painful step of separation - ‘Divorce.’

When it comes to celebrities, it is even more difficult as they face a lot of judgments because of their broken relationships. Tamil star Jayam Ravi recently announced his divorce from Aarti on September 9. Following that, his wife also reacted and, to everyone’s shock, stated that the announcement was made without her ‘consent.’ Amidst the controversy, look at 5 Kollywood celebrities whose marital split shocked everyone.

1. Jayam Ravi and Aarti

On September 9, Jayam Ravi took to his social media and confirmed his separation from his wife Aarti. The news came as a shocker as the duo was considered one of the most adorable couples in Kollywood. Sharing a lengthy post on Twitter, Jayam called the decision ‘painful’ and asked everyone to give him and his family the much-needed privacy.

Two days after his divorce announcement, his wife Aarti’s social media post on September 11 added another layer to the separation controversy. As per her, the announcement by her husband was made without prior discussion and her knowledge.

Further, Aarti also revealed that she tried reaching out to Jayam Ravi to discuss the whole situation but did not get the opportunity to do so. Aarti also penned, “After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

For the unversed, Jayam Ravi and Aarthi exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2009, in the presence of family and friends. The couple is blessed with two sons, Ayaan and Arav. It is pertinent to mention that the speculations about the couple’s marriage hitting rock bottom have been on social media for quite some time. Rumors about Jayam Ravi and Aarti contemplating divorce skyrocketed when the latter deleted pictures with her husband in June 2024.

2. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

The next on the list of shocking divorces in Kollywood is that of Dhanush and his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa. The now-ex-couple announced their separation after 18 years of marriage and two kids later. Per the official statement released by Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, the decision to part ways was mutual.

Check out Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s official divorce post below!

The Raayan actor wrote, ''18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.''

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa and Dhanush, who are parents to Yatra and Linga, are said to be co-parenting their children. However, it is worth mentioning that the former couple’s sons live with their mother Aishwaryaa.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are the two most talented actors in South cinema. Apart from their onscreen performances, the two often grabbed the limelight because of their romantic relationship. The ex-couple has been featured in several films, making fans go gaga over their magical chemistry. Everything was going just picture-perfect. Sammy and Chay dated for a while and then married in a grand ceremony. But destiny had other plans.

After 4 years of marriage, in 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their heartbreaking separation. Later, in an episode of Koffee with Karan, the latter even mentioned that it was not an amicable separation.

At present, both seem to have moved on in their lives, especially the Custody actor who recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. On the other hand, Samantha is rumored to have found love with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

4. GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi

GV Prakash Kumar stunned everyone this year with his separation from childhood sweetheart Saindhavi in May. On May 13, Saindhavi and GV Prakash broke the disturbing news of their marital split after 11 years of marriage. The couple decided to part ways due to personal reasons.

Check out GV Prakash and Saindhavi’s announcement post below!

Following the announcement, GV Prakash and Saindhavi faced media scrutiny and hate comments to the level that they decided to issue strong statements on social media negativity. Saindhavi and GV Prakash began as childhood friends from the same school. Later, love blossomed between the two, and they finally decided to marry in 2013.

5. Prabhu Deva and Ramlath

Ace choreographer and actor Prabhu Deva was previously married to Ramlath, and the former couple share two children from their marriage. The actor's former wife filed a petition at the family court, seeking directions against Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's live-in relationship.

Moreover, Ramlath threatened to go on a hunger strike if her husband married Nayanthara. During the same time, several women's organizations conducted protests against Nayanthara for bringing disrepute to Tamil culture. Eventually, Ramlath and Deva divorced in 2011. After a year, Nayanthara also confirmed that she had ended her relationship with Prabhu Deva.

