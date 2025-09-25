EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on possibilities of expanding Kantara into a cinematic universe, ‘Last time hum ne likha tha Legend par…’

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025. Written and directed by the actor himself, the upcoming film serves as a prequel to the blockbuster flick Kantara (2022).

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty revealed whether he has plans to expand the world of Kantara into a full-fledged cinematic universe.

EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on expanding Kantara into a cinematic universe

Speaking on the ongoing buzz regarding whether Kantara is being developed into a multi-film universe, Rishab Shetty said, “Universe ke baare mein mujhe kuch pata nahin, par definitely Kantara ke iss duniya mein kuch hain (I don’t know about the universe and all, but there is something unique about Kantara’s world.)”

The actor continued, “Last time hum ne likha tha ‘Legend’ par ‘Chapter 1’ toh ab hua hain na. Isliye dekhthe hain (Last time we only wrote ‘Legend’ in the tagline, it became ‘Chapter 1’ now only no. Let’s see.) Jo baahar ki duniya ko batana hain, dekh lete hain (We’ll have to wait and see what the film has to say to the world.)”

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is the second installment in the Kantara franchise, serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film. Set during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, the movie explores mystical lore and traditions rooted in the tales of Panjurli Daiva.

The narrative is expected to deepen the bridge between divinity, regional folklore, and spirituality conveyed through one’s experience with nature and the divine.

Just like the original, Kantara: Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself, who plays the central character once again. The actor-director is joined by Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, while Gulshan Devaiah is likely playing the antagonist.

In addition to the leads, the movie is said to have Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth M G, and more in key roles.

As B. Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the music director, the film’s visuals are captured by Arvind Kashyap, with Suresh Mallaiah working as the editor.

