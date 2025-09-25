EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty says the new Kantara installment will feature a jaw-dropping moment similar to original

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is slated for theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shetty himself, the film features Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah as co-leads, taking us back to the origins of the lore and its culture.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty spoke about the upcoming film and whether it would feature an unforgettable moment as the iconic climax from Kantara (2022).

EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on whether to expect an everlasting moment from Kantara: Chapter 1

Talking with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty confidently remarked that there will be instances in the film that will have a jaw-dropping mark on viewers. The actor also conveyed how he felt after receiving the unanimous support for Kantara’s climax.

Rishab Shetty said, “Definitely. I think every film industry, be it Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam film industry, and outside as well, many directors, producers, and technicians share such a nice gesture whenever they see me.”

“The reception I got after Kantara from the audience, I can never forget that. It was very fresh. You know it's like if we see a lion face-to-face in real life, you’d feel scared, right? I was scared and overwhelmed like that when it happened. However, the love I am receiving makes me feel happy. As a whole team, I am thankful to everyone,” he added.

Further into the conversation, Rishab Shetty was asked how it felt to have major stars like Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Sivakarthikeyan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran support the film and present the trailer.

In his own words, “I am so thankful to them. Be it Hrithik Roshan sir, Sivakarthikeyan sir, Prithviraj sir, and Prabhas sir. They all had supported us last time, and I am so happy that such big stars presented the film’s trailer, uniting all of us as a single Indian film fraternity.”

Watch the Pinkvilla exclusive interview here:

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological period film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Serving as a prequel to Kantara (2022), the movie is expected to delve deeper into the traditions and explore the ancestral conflict that was only briefly teased in the first installment.

In addition to the lead actors, the film is expected to feature Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, and more in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on possibilities of expanding Kantara into a cinematic universe, ‘Last time hum ne likha tha Legend par…’